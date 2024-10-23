Police warn of online cracker sale fraud in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police’s cyber crime wing has warned people to beware of an online cracker sale fraud wherein dubious websites offer crackers at discounted rates but later abscond with the money.

According to a release, police have identified a surge in online crackers sale fraud during Depavali season, with 17 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) between September and October.

Scammers prey on festive enthusiasm and deceive victims. One of the common tactics involves creating fake social media advertisements on popular platforms. These advertisements often offer big discounts on firecrackers or other festive items, drawing in unsuspecting buyers.

The scammers also design attractive advertisements promoting discounted crackers. Victims contact scammers via WhatsApp or through call. Scammers share links to fake websites (www.kannancrackers.in, www.sunrisecrackers.com) which appear legitimate but are designed to steal money.

These sites often display genuine-looking product catalog, prices and payment options. These websites may request payment for crackers at discounted prices, but once payment is made, victims never receive their ordered products.

The scammers abscond with the money. Additionally, victims may compromise their online security by sharing personal financial information, the release added.

PMK flays hiring of pvt buses for festival rush

Chennai: The PMK has strongly criticised the government’s move on hiring private buses to manage the crowd ahead of Deepavali. In a release, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the government’s move is highly dangerous as it encourages privatisation and it has to be abandoned immediately. Anbumani said if the state is truly committed to improving TNSTC, it should allocate significant funds to purchase new buses and hire additional employees. By enhancing passenger service and management, the government can ensure that the TNSTC operates profitably. ENS