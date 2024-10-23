Solar scheme fails to shine in Tamil Nadu, only 18K applicants in six months

CHENNAI: The installation of domestic rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme in Tamil Nadu is facing poor response from consumers with only 70,122 registering for the scheme and just 18,032 applications submitted so far.

The union government has set an ambitious target to cover 25 lakh households in Tamil Nadu between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. In the last six months, those who have registered for the scheme constitute just 2.8% of the target.

During its announcement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) stated the PM Surya Ghar scheme will aid in generation of up to 300 units of free power per month in 1 crore households. Under the scheme, a consumer can install a 2KW solar plant, at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. The centre will provide a subsidy of `60,000. For consumers using 300 units per month, their electricity bill will effectively be zero.

There is also a significant gap between registration and actual submission of applications, according to the data from the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGEC), the nodal agency for implementing the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaics (RTPVs) scheme.

Of the 18,032 applications submitted, RTPVs have been installed in 13,000 households, while the remaining 5,032 applications are pending in various stages, officials said.

Across the country, too, the scheme has elicited only tepid response with just 1.28 crore registrations and 14.84 lakh applications submitted till September. An official from TNGEC told TNIE, “We have installed RTPVs with a combined capacity of 792.17 MW till September. This is well below our target.”

Discussing the reasons for the scheme’s poor response, the official said, “In major cities like Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Madurai, the growing apartment culture makes it difficult to install the plant for just individual houses.”