Tamil Nadu writes to Southern railway, seeks special trains for Deepavali

CHENNAI: After analysing transport demand from previous years during Deepavali, the state transport department has requested the Southern Railway to operate special trains from Chennai to Thanjavur, Nagercoil and Madurai on October 29 in the evening and on October 30 in the morning.

The Managing Director of SETC, who also serves as the transport department’s nodal officer, has asked for special return trains from Madurai, Nagercoil, and Thanjavur on November 3 and 4.

He has written to the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager of Southern Railway, requesting trains to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Kumbakonam, and trains to Madurai and Nagercoil via Tiruchy. Railway officials have noted that several special trains have already been announced for various routes, adding, “The state ’s request will be looked into.”

According to official data, 4.96 lakh commuters travelled from Chennai by government buses in 2021. This number rose to 5.63 lakh in 2022, 5.66 lakh in 2023, and is projected to reach 5.83 lakh this year.

To prevent traffic congestion at toll plazas, the transport department has asked NHAI to designate dedicated lanes for government buses at nine facilities. The Chennai-Tiruchy and Chennai-Vellore highways experience heavy traffic for three days leading up to Deepavali.

The department has requested dedicated lanes for government buses at toll plazas in Maduravoyal (Chennai Bypass), Paranur, Athur, Vikravandi, Ulundurpet, and Thirumandurai along the Chennai-Tiruchy NH. Similar requests were made for Sriperumbudur and Walajah toll plazas on the Bengaluru bypass.

A transport department official said inter-district travel has increased significantly in the recent years, particularly between northern Tamil Nadu and the delta region during festivals. “We have also requested the railways to run special trains,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has announced special trains between Chennai Egmore and Bengaluru.

The KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Egmore Superfast Festival Express Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 8.05 am on October 30 and November 3, and arrive at Egmore at 2.30 pm the same day. In the return direction, the Chennai Egmore-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Festival Express Special will depart Egmore at 3.55 pm on October 30 and November 3 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.50 pm the same day.