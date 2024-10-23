Tippler falls into pit near Kovilankulam in TN, dies as broken glass cuts his throat

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 34-year-old Kariyapatti resident who accidentally fell into a pit in an inebriated state died after his throat was slit by a broken liquor bottle inside the pit near Kovilankulam.

The deceased, A Muthumahalingam, had parked his two-wheeler on a bridge and was consuming alcohol when he lost control and fell 8 feet off the bridge into a pit.

As the pit had broken liquor bottles, his throat was slit and he was bleeding profusely. While Muthumahalingam attempted to get out of the pit, he was unable to do so as he was inebriated. Passersby noticed him and took him to the hospital. However, he died due to severe blood loss.

Muthumahalingam is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"Since locals and passersby consume alcohol near the spot and throw liquor bottles in the vicinity, livestock and farmers who walk in the area get injured due to the broken glass pieces," police sources said, adding that people should be responsible. The A Mukkulam police have registered a case and are investigating.