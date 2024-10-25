15 houses damaged, traffic affected due to rain at Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 15 tiled roof houses were partially damaged in the district due to heavy rainfall from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Revenue department sources told TNIE that a total of 15 tiled roof houses were partially damaged in Denkanikottai, Pochampalli, Krishnagiri and Shoolagiri taluks.

Apart from this two trees and two electricity poles were damaged near Pochampalli and the issue was rectified, sources added. The Genginaickampatti lake near Pochampalli and Surya Narayanan lake near Kaveripattinam overflowed to the nearby roads and residential areas, but the water receded later, sources further said.

A road near Aavin flyover at Krishnagiri town was flooded, following which revenue and highway department officials cleared it.

Flyover construction works and heavy vehicle movement between Krishnagiri to Hosur stretch were affected due to rains. Traffic was hit for more than five hours near Shoolagiri. Vehicles were diverted from Hosur to Krishnagiri via Rayakottai. Police, revenue and NHAI staff regulated traffic near Melumalai, located between Shoolagiri and Krishnagiri.