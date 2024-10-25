Civic poll tussle: Winner declared after four years in TN's Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: The special court for election cases in Sivaganga declared A Priyadharshini as president of Sankarapuram panchayat, four years after the election was held.

According to sources, the SEC conducted the election for the post of panchayat president reserved for women (general) in December 2020, in Sankarapuram. During the counting of votes in January 2021, election officer of Sakkottai panchayat union declared Congress candidate M Devi, wife of Karaikudi MLA Mangudi, as winner and issued a winning certificate, Form 25.

However, an opposition candidate, A Priyadarshini Iyaappan, whose husband is an AIADMK functionary, challenged the result, claiming that votes were not counted at two booths. Hence, the votes were recounted and Priyadarshini was declared winner by a margin of 63 votes and a winning certificate was issued.

Challenging this, Devi filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC where the order was passed in her favour. Based on this, she took charge. Challenging the high court order, Priyadarshini moved the Supreme Court but was told to approach the district court.

Special Judge Swarnam J Natarajan declared Priyadarshini as the winner after the hearing.