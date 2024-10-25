Post rain, boulders block Adukkam panchayat in Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL: With massive boulders blocking the roads to villages in Kodaikanal taluk in Dindigul for the past three days, the villagers are an upset lot.

Speaking to TNIE, Adukkam panchayat secretary K Kannan said, "There are 11 small villages in Adukkam panchayat, including Perumal Malai and Adukkam. Three days ago, severe rain and strong winds created small landslides and pushed massive boulders from the slopes to the road. There are over 4,000 people in these villages. The farmers have been unable to transport their produce.”

An official from the state highways department (Dindigul) said, "The villagers from Adukkam can reach Kodaikanal town, but not towards Periya Kulam or other parts of Theni district. A vital road connecting Adukkam to Kurudikarai has been blocked by the massive boulders.

These are very heavy boulders, and moving one of them may create a cascading effect. We have to break them into pieces using compressors. Workers from private agencies had to be deployed for the purpose. We have created a small path to facilitate the movement of two-wheelers. However, cars and trucks cannot move through the path."