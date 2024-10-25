Tamil Nadu trekking portal goes live, bookings open for 40 pristine destinations

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched Trek Tamil Nadu project which features 40 trekking destinations in the state, and unveiled the logo and website www.trektamilnadu.com.

Trek Tamil Nadu Project, a joint venture of the forest department and Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, will organise trekking activities in forest and wildlife areas in the state. The project has been designed to create nature conservation awareness, provide sustainable income to the local communities, and support forest and wildlife conservation.

All those above the age of 18 can directly book treks, while those below 18 can book with the consent letter of the parents/guardian. Kids below 10 years (allowed only for easy treks) should be accompanied by a guardian.

The 40 curated trekking trails, launched in the first phase, are spread across 14 districts and 18 forest divisions, including popular tourist destinations such as Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Kanniyakumari. The treks are operated in earmarked nature trails approved by the forest department and in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018. These guided treks are categorised as easy, moderate, and tough based on the distance, duration and terrain.

About 300 guides have been selected from over 50 tribal/forest fringe villages after orientation training. The guides are from the local community and have traditional knowledge of the forest. They have been given adequate training on jungle etiquette, soft skills, first aid, basic hospitality and hygiene, local biodiversity, safety drills, etc. As a measure of caution, insurance coverage is planned for all participants and guides undertaking the trek.

A release said the state has gained the reputation as a sought-after destination for nature lovers with its wide network of protected areas comprising five tiger reserves, five national parks, 18 wildlife sanctuaries, 17 bird sanctuaries and three conservation reserves.