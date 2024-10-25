With rain, migratory birds start arriving in TN's Point Calimere Sanctuary

NAGAPATTINAM: Migratory birds from across the world are starting to arrive at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai of the district. They can be seen wading in the waters accumulated after the recent rains.

The birds that have arrived include little stints, flamingos, painted storks, pelicans, crab plovers, Heuglin's gulls, marsh sandpipers, curlew sandpipers, great knots, red knots and litte egrets. Most of the birds are water birds, particularly waders.

In Vedaranyam taluk, there has been decent rainfall over the past couple of weeks. In comparison, the rainfall was less last year and the less arrival of birds reflected in the annual bird census. The birds can be spotted at Kodiyakadu Chemplast Sanmar Pump House, Thambusamy Rest House, Kodiyakarai Sithar temple, Agasthiyampalli salt pans, Muniappan lake, Siruthalaikadu lagoon and at Kodiyakarai Beach.

"The increasing number of migratory birds arriving over the past few weeks is a good sign of a decent migration season. The rainfall is still moderate near the sanctuary. The arrivals will vary according to rains over the next two months," said Dr S Sivakumar, a scientist at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

Researchers said bird visits can be improved further by reducing human intervention at the waterbodies in and around the sanctuary. "Allowing decent level of river flow into sea could improve the environment for water birds. Backwater fishing could be reduced during bird migration season while possibly compensating livelihoods of local folk," Dr Sivakumar added.

Meanwhile, the forest department has started action to restrict poaching in villages across Vedaranyam as the number of migratory birds are increasing. A Joseph Daniel, the forest range officer of Vedaranyam, said, "Our staff are constantly patrolling the villages where bird sightings are more. We will take strict action against those who attempt to poach birds."