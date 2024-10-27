First for DMK, Dy CM Udhayanidhi extends Deepavali wishes

CHENNAI: In what is a first for a top leader from the DMK, especially those from the family of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, the party’s youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday extended Deepavali wishes.

Addressing a meeting organised by Chennai’s east district unit of the DMK to honour senior members of the party, he expressed his Deepavali wishes to those who “believe” and “celebrate”. He wished for Deepavali along with extending wishes to all the cadres on the party’s platinum jubilee year celebrations.

Udhayanidhi expressing Deepavali wishes came as a surprise since DMK leaders have faced criticism in the past, mainly from the BJP, for extending wishes to festivals like Pongal and festivals observed by other religions but not the Hindu festival of Deepavali.

During his speech, Udhayanidhi attacked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his frequent claim that an ordinary cadre from the opposition party can become chief minister.

Udhayanidhi alleged that that EPS was not a “thondar” (ordinary cadre), but a “tender”.

“After the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa, you (EPS) are the one who got the government by bidding the tender after falling at the feet of Sasikala (the late CM’s close aide)”.

Udhayanidhi also reiterated his attack on Governor RN Ravi by alleging that the latter did not like the words “Tamil Nadu” and “Dravidam”. Udhayanidhi underscored the DMK’s commitment, stating, “As long as our black-and-red flag flies in this land, and the loyal followers of former CM Karunanidhi continue to stand firm, Tamil Nadu and Dravidam will remain untouchable.” He elaborated on various welfare measures which are being implemented by the DMK government, including the free town bus ride, Urimai Thogai scheme and others.

Dy CM commends officials for monsoon relief work

CHENNAI: Earlier on Saturday, Udhayanidhi reviewed the precautionary measures taken ahead of the northeast monsoon at the secretariat. IAS officers appointed to monitor Chennai corporation zones were present at the meeting. Udhayanidhi commended them for ensuring that water in most places were drained quickly after the rain on the night of October 14. He reviewed the time taken for water to drain in various places across the city, areas affected by power cuts and preventive steps to prevent such disruptions in future. On Saturday afternoon, Udhayanidhi had lunch with sanitary workers, metro water workers, and health department staff and appreciated their work during the rains in Pulianthope. Welfare measures were distributed to 1,446 workers in recognition of their work.