TN IAS officer’s tsunami-survivor god-daughter becomes mom

NAGAPATTINAM: It was an emotional moment for IAS officer Dr J Radhakrishnan and his family on Saturday as they saw their goddaughter with her own newborn. Their association began 20 years ago when she was rescued from the ruins left by the Indian Ocean Tsunami that struck the Tamil Nadu coast too.

Dr Radhakrishnan was the district collector of Thanjavur when the tsunami laid waste and claimed thousands of lives in the erstwhile integrated Nagapattinam district on December 26, 2004. He was sent by the government to Nagapattinam to monitor the rescue works and soon was posted as the district's collector.

There, Radhakrishnan met four-year-old Sowmya who lost her parents in the tsunami and was rescued by the nuns associated with the Velankanni shrine. "It is overwhelming to see our goddaughter grow up and become a mother herself. Our family felt blessed," said Radhakrishnan who met Sowmya at her foster home in Nagapattinam. Radhakrishnan was joined by his wife Krithika, son Dr R Arvind and Collector P Akash.

Sowmya grew up in Annai Sathiya Government Children's Home in Nagapattinam where dozens of other rescued children were admitted. Meena, rescued from the tsunami's ruins as a toddler, soon became Sowmya's constant companion. Radhakrishnan and Krithika kept visiting the children at the government home.