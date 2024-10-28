20-year-old on way to Vijay’s TVK meet dies in road accident

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man, who was on his way to attend the political conference of actor Vijay at Vikravandi, died after a lorry hit his bike near the DMS on Anna Salai early Sunday morning. The pillion rider suffered critical injuries and is under intensive care.

Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing police identified the deceased as S Vasanth and the injured as E Riyaz (19). Both earned a living as daily wage labourers.

Around 6.40 am on Sunday, Vasanth and Riyas were riding near the Anna Salai and Sivasankaran Salai junction when the accident occurred. Both were not wearing helmets.

Vasanth’s body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway. The lorry driver, Anand, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a total of 11 people sustained minor injuries after a van that was carrying people to the conference, fell sideways on a road at Santhosapuram near Selaiyur on Sunday. The police said the van driver lost control when he tried to overtake a vehicle.