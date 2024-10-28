AI cannot replace teachers: NETF chair

CHENNAI: Artificial AL intelligence (AI) can never replace teachers, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF).

Speaking at the 45th convocation of Anna University on Sunday, he said teachers often deliberate whether, in this AI age, they will have a role.

“However intelligent our computational systems become, they are artificial and data-driven. If a new phenomenon comes up, critical and analytical thinking of the human mind will be required,” he said. Also, he stressed the need for constant learning and upskilling and reskilling among students and teachers to stay relevant.

Chancellor and Governor R N Ravi presided over the event. A total of 11,5393 students were awarded degrees. However, State Higher Education Minister Dr Govi Chezhiaan skipped the event. He has not been attending the convocations of state universities after the state anthem row erupted between Ravi and the chief minister.