Tamil Nadu declares half-day holiday for schools, colleges ahead of Diwali on October 30

CHENNAI: The state government has declared a half-day holiday for schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, ahead of the Deepavali festival. According to a press statement, educational institutions will operate only in the forenoon on Wednesday.

According to sources, the half-day holiday is to ease travel for students and staff as they prepare to celebrate Deepavali on Thursday.

Prior to this announcement, several private schools in the city had already declared a holiday for their students on Wednesday, with exceptions for classes 10 and 12. These schools have arranged special sessions for these classes on Saturday, November 2.

It may be recalled, that the state government previously declared November 1, the next day of the Deepavali festival, as a holiday for government offices and educational institutions to provide an extended festive break. To compensate, offices and schools will operate on Saturday, November 9.