Two firms shortlisted for the Singanallur flyover project

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department on Monday opened the tender to award the contract for constructing a flyover at Singanallur junction on the Trichy Road.

The flyover is an important project due to its proposed location, close to a bus terminus. The highways department had proposed to build flyovers at three vital junctions of the district which were identified as ‘black spots’.

Originally planned along with the flyovers in Saravanampatti, Singanallur, and Saibaba Colony junctions. Though, the tender was floated the highways department didn’t receive a proper response for the Singanallur flyover project. Due to this, officials decided to tweak the project design and again call for tender, but it was postponed given the Lok Sabha elections as the Model Code of Conduct was in force. On Monday, the second tender was opened.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the NH wing of the State Highways Department said, “The Singanallur flyover is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 110.8 crore for about 2.4 km. It will have four lanes, starting from Uzhavar Sandhai and ending near the Jai Shanthi Theatre on Trichy Road (NH 81).”

“Earlier, not many companies that applied for the project were eligible to construct the flyover owing to the long span of 62 metres between 2 pillars at the Singanallur junction. But later, it was tweaked slightly and we have now received bids from two potential companies. The contractor will be finalised after a thorough scrutiny. Once the contract has been allotted, the works will commence in a month and the flyover project will be completed in about two years,” added the official.

When inquired about the traffic congestion on the road and at the junction and whether officials have planned any traffic diversion and detour during the construction works, the official said they would be following a similar traffic setup to that implemented on the Mettupalayam Road for the Saibaba Colony flyover project works.