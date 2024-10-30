Active and agile, age is just a number for 67-year-old elephant Selvi

COIMBATORE: At first look, Selvi’s agility will make one think that she is as young as any other elephant at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Only after inquiries with her mahout or camp officials will you realise that she is well past her retirement age and giving the others a run for their money.

While the average life span of an elephant in the wild is 50-52 years, captive elephants can live up to 60 years. In most cases, such elephants suffer from poor vision and other health problems. But not Selvi, who is pushing 60s. She is strong and is often deployed in perambulation work inside the forest, a task in which young female elephants are used. Touchwood!

Selvi was captured when she was six years old, and was eventually paired with Kaleem, who is one of the best Kumkis in Tamil Nadu. She delivered Gomathi, a female elephant, at the Kozhikamuthi camp, who was gifted to the Sankaranarayanaswamy temple in Sankarankovil in Tirunelveli two decades ago by then chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

NS Manoharan, former additional director of veterinary services of Tamil Nadu and forest veterinary officer, who has closely worked with captive and wild elephants over 20 years, said, “Round-the-clock care by mahouts, strictly following the diet prescribed by veterinarians , availability of water and grazing grounds in abundance in Kozhikamuthi have ensured the well-being of Selvi.”

“I was worried when Selvi once left the camp at night to graze and did not return till morning. After searching, we found her roaming with another herd near Sethumadai. We asked her mahout and cavadis to bring her back to the camp as she is very obedient and follows her mahout’s instructions.

However, the mahout told us to leave her with the herd and assured us that she would return to the camp soon. She returned to the camp as he had predicted, showing how the mahout understands her. That’s why the elephant camp in Kozhikamuthi and Theppakkadu are one of the best camps in the country,” said Manokaran.

Selvi’s mahout Sundarraj said if he forgot to rub her shoulder while bathing, she would remind him.

Ulanthy forest range officer M Sundaravel said Selvi is a perfect example of matriarch as she is guiding all the female elephants in Kozhikamuthi, Varagaliyar, and Chinnar camps.