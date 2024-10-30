Class 11 student suspended for ragging, assaulting boys in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Class XI student of Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School was placed under suspension on Monday after he allegedly assaulted a Class VI student who complained to teachers about him ragging his friend. The boy was assaulted after he questioned the senior for ordering his friend to fall at his feet every time he saw him. Parents of the injured boy lodged a complaint with Race Police and they are investigating it.

According to the police, around 4 pm on Monday, the Class XI student allegedly forced the Class VI boy to fall at his feet and told him to do the same whenever he saw him at school.

Later, his friend reported the matter to his class teacher who told him to bring the senior student to her. When the boy asked the senior to come with him, the senior allegedly assaulted the boy with a tiffin box. The student suffered injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital by teachers. Principal S Selene Vinodhini said an inquiry was held and the Class XI student was placed under suspension.