CM Stalin inaugurates TNUHDB, higher education department projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a series of completed projects under Tamil Nadu Urban Habitations Development Board (TNUHDB) and the Higher Education Department through video conference on Tuesday.

He also laid the foundation stone for projects to reinforce lake bunds and beautify areas beneath the Velachery flyover at a cost of 98.21 crore.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will undertake these projects to strengthen bunds of lakes in Perumbakkam, Mudichur, Ayanambakkam, Velachery and Seekkanam, and carry out beautification work under the flyover.

Stalin also inaugurated several newly completed buildings for the Higher Education Department at a cost of Rs 156.05 crore. Key projects include a new building for Rishivandhiyam Government Arts and Science College at Rs 14.19 crore, new facilities for Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Government Arts and Science College in Kattumannar Koil at Rs 7.97 crore and classrooms and laboratory buildings at Central Polytechnic in Taramani at the cost of Rs 49.52 crore.

As part of the TNUHDB initiative, 3,268 new housing units were inaugurated across Chennai, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and Tiruchy.

According to a releaset, a total of 39,915 housing units were constructed in 118 projects across the state at the cost of Rs 4,505.50 crore since May 2021.