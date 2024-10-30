To prevent crowd, Salem Railway Division stops platform ticket sale

COIMBATORE: In a bid to prevent non-passenger crowd from entering railway platforms, the Salem Railway Division has stopped issuing platform tickets in Coimbatore and Tiruppur railway stations on Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision was taken since the railways operate many special trains to clear the Deepavali rush. Officials said allowing relatives and friends of passengers will lead to overcrowding of platforms and may cause travellers inconvenience.

“Passengers and the general public are requested to cooperate with the railway administration in ensuring safety of all. Those accompanying passengers need not go till the platforms. They can bid them farewell at the concourse area. Similarly, those who come to receive passengers may wait at the concourse. We have stopped issuing platform tickets to facilitate smooth movement of passengers and ensure their safety,” said a press release from the railways.

On average, as many as 60,715 passengers use the Coimbatore railway station daily. Similarly, 24,324 passengers use trains in Tiruppur.

The railways issues 1,116 platform tickets in Coimbatore railway station and 661 in Tiruppur railway station.