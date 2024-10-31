TN police busts interstate ‘TRAI scam’ in Chandigarh after raid, kingpin remains at large

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police’s cyber crime wing recently busted a network based in Punjab allegedly operating the ‘TRAI customer executive’ impersonation scam. Two individuals from Chandigarh were arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 1 crore from a victim in the state, according to an official release on Wednesday.

In this case, the victim received a call from a suspect who purported to be a TRAI representative and informed the victim that his phone connection would be suspended and legal action would be taken for involvement in a money laundering case.

To avoid the charges, the victim was instructed to contact a “CBI officer” through WhatsApp video call, during which the fraudster appeared in a police uniform. The fraudster instructed the victim to isolate himself, claiming he was under “digital custody.” He then threatened the victim with various fake documents, including a supposed Supreme Court arrest warrant and documents from the RBI, falsely implicating the victim in a money laundering case involving Naresh Goyal (Jet Airways owner), the release said.

The victim was pressured to deposit money into the fraudster’s bank account to “prove” his innocence. Believing the claims, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 1 crore as “verification charges,” which was promised to be returned afterwards.