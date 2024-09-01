Second complete shell bangle unearthed in 3rd phase of Vembakottai excavation

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A fully decorated conch bangle was recently unearthed by archaeologists in the third phase of the Vembakottai excavation in Virudhunagar district. The conch bangle, spotted in the seventh trench, is the second complete shell bangle unearthed from the excavation site after the one discovered during the first phase, said Pon Baskar, Vembakottai excavation director.

Taking to social media, Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu quoted the line ‘Oalari Nedunkan Vellivenn Thottuk’ from the ancient Tamil epic Manimegalai, and wrote, “It has been recorded in literature that Tamils have excelled in sculpture, and led a life with pleasure and material wealth for thousands of years. Particularly, the usage of ornaments made of conch has been mentioned in several epics, including Manimegalai.”

The state government has allocated Rs 30 lakh for the third phase of the Vembakottai excavation, which began on June 18. So far, artefacts including copper coins, amethyst beads, and crystal beads have been unearthed and the excavation will proceed till May 2025. Earlier, 34 trenches were dug, and over 7,800 artefacts, including shell bangles, beads, and rings were unearthed, in the first two phases of the excavation. Besides, the previous excavations unearthed large quantities of Neolithic tools, raw materials and 13 copper coins belonging to different Nayak periods, among others, sources said.