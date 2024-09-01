South’s rapid growth key to realise Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi

MADURAI: The rapid development of southern states was imperative to accomplish the goal of Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after virtually flagging off three new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday.

The new trains were flagged off on the Madurai–Bengaluru Cantonment, Chennai–Nagercoil and Meerut–Lucknow routes.

The inaugural event in Madurai was presided over by Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna, Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan, Southern Railways Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore and Divisional Railway Manager (Madurai) Sharad Srivastava.

The regular run of the Madurai - Bengaluru Cantt Vande Bharat Express will commence from Madurai Junction on September 2, 2024. It is the first direct train service between Madurai/Tiruchy and Bengaluru, with stoppages at Dindigul, Tiruchy, Karur, and Salem, and covers the distance in 8 hours.

Modi said the railways have made huge strides in addressing long-standing issues and will not stop till it becomes a guarantee of comfortable travel for all sections of society. “Southern India is the land of immense talent, resources and opportunities,” he said, adding that the development of Tamil Nadu along with the entire southern India was the government’s priority. Modi said more than Rs 6,000 crore was allocated for Tamil Nadu’s rail budget this year, seven times more than in 2014.

Speaking at the event in Madurai, Somanna said, “The Railways has been doing extraordinary work, especially in doubling existing lines, constructing bridges and underpasses. For the first time in India, the underpasses and bridge works were completely funded by the Railways and this was put forward after PM Modi was elected for the third time. The construction work in railway works at Pamban in Rameswaram will be completed by December 25, 2024. While the bridge work will be completed in September, the station works will be completed in December 2024. Next month, I will visit the Pamban works for a complete inspection of the project.”

Addressing media persons, Venkatesan said, “This is an important train as it connects Madurai and Bengaluru. We are happy that three Vande Bharat trains pass through Madurai junction. We also seek the extension of the railway network in Madurai division and a new junction in Koodal Nagar near Madurai city.”