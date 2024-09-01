Two die, four injured in Thoothukudi cracker unit blast

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons were killed and four others were injured following an explosion at a firecracker storage unit at Kurippankulam village near Srivaikuntam on Saturday.

The victims, Muthu Kannan (21) of Arasakulam and Vijay (25) of Nazareth, were charred to death, while four others, Selvam (21) of Puliankulam, Prasad (20) of Chembur, C Chendurkani (45) and S Muthumari (41) of Chinnamathikoodal, sustained severe burns.

Sources said the accident occurred reportedly due to a short circuit. Fire and rescue personnel from Srivaikuntam were pressed in to douse the blaze.

Villagers said they heard a deafening noise after the blast. However, as the godown is situated in a remote place, the fire did not spread to any residential areas. Firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees were stored at the godown, sources said.

Selvam and Prasad were admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, while Chendurkani and Muthumari were admitted to the Sathankulam government hospital.

Tiruchendur RDO Guruchandran visited the spot and held an inquiry.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of `3 lakh each for the two deceased and `1 lakh for each of the injured.