Irrigation systems act in Tamil Nadu set for revision after 20 years

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Farmers Management of Irrigation Systems (TNFMIS) Act, which has been in place for over two decades, is set for a revision by the end of the year.

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) recently visited Telangana and Odisha to gather information on the implementation of similar Acts in these states to effectively plan amendments.

The TNFMIS Act, enacted on March 5, 2001 to enhance participation of local farming communities in the management of irrigation systems, has been in effect since October 1, 2002.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “The amendments aim to enhance the effective implementation of Participatory Irrigation Management (PIM) in the state by adding clarifications and provisions. PIM aims to ensure equitable distribution of water among farmers and encourage adoption of modern farming techniques. The WRD is also focused on organizing elections to constitute water user associations in villages. Out of 1,500 associations, 1,359 have been constituted and the remaining are expected to be set up by October.”

Another official highlighted the importance of these amendments, noting that WRD manages nearly 14,400 irrigation tanks across the state. The strengthening of tank bunds to increase storage and better support for farmers is a priority, and discussions with farmers are under way.

P Ponnaiah, president of Parambur Water User Association in Pudukkottai district, expressed the need for changes. He said under the current Act, only landowners can vote in association elections, leaving many farmers without voting rights.

He suggested that voting rights should be extended to those currently maintaining the land. He also emphasised the need to increase development charges and allocate funds for the water user associations which are struggling to operate.

Ponnaiah also called for micro-irrigation tanks to be brought under the associations through elections, as these tanks are currently controlled by local bodies.