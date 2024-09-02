Mopperipalayam panchayat in Coimbatore launches 57-km greening drive

COIMBATORE: The Mopperipalayam town panchayat in Sulur, with support from a private firms, has initiated a 57-km long green corridor project that would cover roads in all 11 villages under it.

On Sunday, panchayat officials launched first phase of the project to plant 3,200 saplings on both sides of the road in a phased manner. The saplings would be maintenance by private firms with volunteers from the respective villages. In the second phase, around 10,000 saplings would be planted.

KB Sasikumar, president of the town panchayat, said they want to bring the entire panchayat under green cover and encourage the people to take part the mass sapling plantation drive.

"Except for commercial areas, we have started to plant saplings on both sides of the roads connecting the villages of the Mopperipalayam panchayat. A few interested private firms in our panchayat limit offered Rs 12.5 lakh for plantation and maintenance.

We will install cages around the saplings. Also, we received a tanker truck using which we will water the saplings daily. People and private firms from each village have been requested to take care of the saplings."

He added that native variety trees have been selected for this project under the guidance of natural farmer Thangavelu Ayya from Appanaickenpatti.

"As per his advice, we will plant tree varieties that have minimal root spread in areas where there are more buildings and trees that do not grow tall wherever overhead electricity lines pass. We plan to complete the first phase by the end of September," he added.