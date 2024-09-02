Nagapattinam fishers take fish idols to sea, relive Adipaththa legend

NAGAPATTINAM: Fisherfolk from Nambiyar Nagar conducted the Golden Fish Festival to celebrate the legend of Adipaththa Nayanar. Hundreds of fishers ventured into the sea and participated in rituals of dipping fish idols in the water.

The annual festival ‘Avani Ayilya Adipaththa Nayanar Thangameen Thiruvizha’ is the most important event for Nambiyar Nagar village. The fisherfolk celebrate the legend of Saivaite Saint Adipaththa Nayanar who was believed to be born in Nuzhaipaadi now known as Nambiyar Nagar and a part ot Nagapattinam.

Adipaththa Nayanar, one of 63 Nayanars, had sung hymns and penned literary works in praise of Lord Shiva. The festival falls on a date where Ayilaya Natchathiram star makes its appearance in the Tamil month of ‘Avani’. On Sunday, a group of people carried a couple of idols of golden fish and silver fish from Adipaththa Nayanar Temple through their village. Along with village priests and representatives, they ventured into the sea with the idols in a motorised boat near Nagapattinam New Beach.

The group was joined and followed by hundreds of fishers and guests in other motorised boats. After steering a few hundred meters into the sea, the priests and the village elders dipped the idols. Legend has it that Lord Shiva tested Adipaththa’s devotion by placing a golden fish in his fishing net. However, Adipaththa offered it to God. Overwhelmed by his devotion, Lord Shiva blessed him with heavenly ascension.