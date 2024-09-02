Rammed by car, biker fatally falls off flyover in Vellore

VELLORE: A 38-year-old man died after falling off a flyover above the national highway in Sathuvachari on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm when S Selvakumar, a resident of Mottur, was travelling to deliver lunch to his wife, who works as a staff nurse at CMC Ranipet.

“As Selvakumar was riding on the flyover, a car hit his two-wheeler from behind. He fell off the bridge and suffered injuries to his hands and legs. He was rushed to CMC Ranipet where he succumbed to his injuries,” Sathuvachari police said Selvakumar was also a panchayat member of ward 7.