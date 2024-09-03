‘Meth’-like substance washes ashore near Kodiyakarai beach in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: Around two kg of an unidentified crystalline substance washed ashore on the beach near Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district on Sunday evening. The Coastal Security Group retrieved the substance and sent it for analysis.

The CSG received information from the local fisherfolk that a couple of strange plastic boxes were found near the fish landing centre in Kodiyakarai.

The officials went to Koduthal retrieved the boxes and took them to the Marine Police Station in Vedaranyam where they investigated its nature. They also informed the head office in Chennai about the retrieval.

According to officials, a kilo of transparent crystalline substance was packed in a plastic cover and packed in each of the boxes. The officials suspected the substance to be either the addictive drug Methamphetamine which is worth several lakhs of rupees per kilo.

“We could not confirm the substance with our expertise. So, we sent them to our forensic analysis lab in Chennai,” said an official from the Coastal Security Group. The patrolling around Kodiyakarai was increased following the retrieval.