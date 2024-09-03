Tamil Nadu: Resort built using residential permit, Nilgiris officials issue closure notice

CHENNAI: Avadale resort in Masinagudi of Nilgiris district is facing closure for building violation any time after Wednesday. Authorities have issued a notice to this effect to the owners last Friday.

Nilgiris collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said, “The owners of the property had taken permission for residential use, but they have built multiple units for commercial gains. As per the procedure, we gave them three days’ notice, which will end on Tuesday, following which we will go for lock and seal.”A team of revenue officials visited the resort last week. The notice was issued after verifying all the records.

A recent written complaint from Antony Clement Rubin, member, State Board for Wildlife, to the Chief Secretary disclosing the private luxury resort operating without valid documents led to the development. Sources said Chief Secretary N Muruganandam directed the Nilgiris collector to take prompt action.

In June, P Arunkumar, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Buffer Zone) had already written to the Nilgiris Collector urging to seal the resort, as the owners failed to produce valid documents for running the resort in occupied land. The resort came into scrutiny after four of its staff members were arrested for feeding a wild elephant to entertain tourists.

When contacted by TNIE, a customer care executive of Avadale Resorts said their Masinagudi property was closed for bookings temporarily due to operational difficulties.

The resort doesn’t fall inside the Sigur elephant corridor, unlike 39 resorts that were sealed by the Nilgiris district administration, of which 35 were served with demolition notices. There are many resorts in Masinagudi, Solur and other places in Nilgiris that violate Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 and don’t have valid documents to offer commercial services. Meanwhile, on demolition of 35 resorts, Lakshmi Bhavya said: “Although the 15 days demolition notice has lapsed, we have to wait for further instructions from the Madras High Court.”

A group of resorts had moved the Madras High Court challenging the demolition notice and the report submitted by the Supreme Court appointed Sigue Plateau Elephant Corridor Inquiry Committee. The court had kept the demolition notice in abeyance for two weeks, which was accepted by the state, and asked for certain clarifications whether the writ petitions are maintainable when the inquiry committee was constituted by the SC and whether district authorities can directly take action by issuing notices based on the order passed by the committee.