Governor RN Ravi says Tamil Nadu's education quality is below national average

CHENNAI: Continuing his criticism on Tamil Nadu’s education system, Governor RN Ravi on Thursday claimed that there has been a sharp decline in the quality of education in the state, and teaching standards in government schools have fallen below the national average.

Speaking at the ‘Think to Dare’ series interaction with teachers and educationists at Raj Bhavan, held on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Ravi said that around 75% of Class 9 TN students could not recognise two-digit numbers and 40% struggle to read Class 2 textbooks, making them unemployable. He warned that this disparity between students in government and private schools could widen, potentially “mortgaging the future of our people.” Rather than “remaining in denial”, there is an urgent need to address these issues."

Ravi also criticised the state’s approach to the rampant drug menace, and underscored the threat posed by chemical and synthetic drugs. He also mentioned how the drug problem corroded Punjab, once a prosperous state, and urged teachers to maintain high educational standards and remain vigilant against drug abuse.