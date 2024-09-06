Steep rise in percentage of TN government school students joining higher education

CHENNAI: The percentage of government school students joining higher education institutions has seen a sharp jump in the last two years. According to official data, at least 62% of students who passed out of government schools in 2022-23 have enrolled in higher education institutions.

While the consolidated figure for 2023-24 is yet to be made available, officials said the percentage of students from government pursuing higher education is expected to be on an upward trend. They said this percentage hovered around 45% before 2022-23.

With this significant jump, they said the State’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which was at 47% in 2021-22 (against the national figure of 28.4%), is also likely to increase sharply for the year 2022-23. The All India Survey on Higher Education’s annual report, which brings out the GER for every state and the country, is yet to be released for 2022-23.

The State’s data on enrolment of government school students in higher studies is arrived at by comparing records from the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), which has been in use for schools, and the University Management Information System (UMIS), which was launched couple of years back by the state government to capture data on students pursuing higher studies.

As UMIS is still in the process of getting institutionalised, some colleges are yet to upload their data. This would mean that the actual enrolment figure could be higher than 62%, said officials. Consequently, officials expect TN’s GER for 2022-23 to surpass 60%.

However, it has to be noted that GER calculation does not compare students enroling in higher education institutions versus those passing out of Class 12. Instead, it compares enrolment in higher education versus the population of youth in that age group.