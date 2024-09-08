Plugging of breaches of Uppar Odai in snail's pace, removal of encroachments in limbo

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite the passing of eight months since the December 2023 floods, restoration works of Uppar Odai, including the plugging of breaches and strengthening of fragile bunds damaged due to the surplus influx of water, continues to move at a snail's pace. Besides, the construction of bunds, without removing encroachments, adds to the worry of the residents.
The 12-km-long Uppar odai, which meanders through Athimarapatti, agriculture fields, salt pans and dense mangrove forests at the tail end, carries surplus water from Korampallam tank to the Thoothukudi Bay of Gulf of Mannar. It may be noted that multiple breaches on the Uppar Odai had earlier led to flooding in several residential areas of the Thoothukudi corporation's south zone such as Muthaiapuram, Mullakadu, Athimarapatti, and Korampallam. At least six persons, including a child, were washed away during the historic rains in December 2023.
According to water resource department (WRD) officials, there were 18 breaches in the western part (6.2 km from the Korampallam shutters to the bridge on Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi road) of the odai, and a few others on the stretch flowing in the eastern part (6km from the bridged on Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi road). The east Thamirabarani and Korampallam river basin division has allotted Rs 5.91 crore to strengthen and plug the breaches in the western part, and Rs 12.5 crore for raising the bunds of the entire stretch. The eastern part is being strengthened by the CSR funds, said the official.
Following severe outcry by the farmers of Athimarapatti, Kalangarai and Korampallam regions, the district administration stressed WRD and Public Works Department (PWD) to take necessary action. During a site inspection on September 5, Collector K Elambahavath found that four major breaches on the odai were not fixed, contrary to the claim of the officials. The collector further instructed the officials to build the bunds with the savudu sand, and not with the clay and silt, which will be washed away easily.
Speaking to TNIE, Jothimani, a farmer from Athimarapatti, said that eight months have passed by since the December floods, and the plugging of breaches are yet to attain completion. "If this goes on, then how will the newly-built bunds withstand the monsoon season, which is set to begin in another two months," he asked.
It is pertinent to note that the 24 shutters of the Korampallam tank are 160 m in width, whereas the Uppar Odai is 160 m wide for the initial 6 km, and gradually expands up to 328 m beyond the Tiruchendur road. However, as against its 328 m width, the 6 km-long stretch has now shrunk to a narrow 50 m stretch, due to encroachment by salt pans on the southern bank and the industrial complexes like warehouses on the northern bank, farmers said.
When contacted, a WRD official confirmed that the width of the Uppar Odai has been reduced substantially due to the encroachment by salt pans and industries, as per the old revenue records. Also, pattas have been issued for the government poramboke lands on the banks of Uppar Odai, which necessitates investigation, the official added.
"If the tail end of the waterbody gets narrowed, it will obviously lead to overflow and result in breaches upstream. The encroachment of the odai has not been surveyed by the revenue officials yet. However, the bunds are being strengthened without removing the encroachments," alleged farmers.
Meanwhile, several activists questioned the collection of CSR funds for strengthening the bunds, and asked, "If the CSR funds are collected from those industries and salt pans encroaching the Uppar Odai banks, then how will the district administration remove the encroachments."