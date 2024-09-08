Plugging of breaches of Uppar Odai in snail's pace, removal of encroachments in limbo

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite the passing of eight months since the December 2023 floods, restoration works of Uppar Odai, including the plugging of breaches and strengthening of fragile bunds damaged due to the surplus influx of water, continues to move at a snail's pace. Besides, the construction of bunds, without removing encroachments, adds to the worry of the residents.

The 12-km-long Uppar odai, which meanders through Athimarapatti, agriculture fields, salt pans and dense mangrove forests at the tail end, carries surplus water from Korampallam tank to the Thoothukudi Bay of Gulf of Mannar. It may be noted that multiple breaches on the Uppar Odai had earlier led to flooding in several residential areas of the Thoothukudi corporation's south zone such as Muthaiapuram, Mullakadu, Athimarapatti, and Korampallam. At least six persons, including a child, were washed away during the historic rains in December 2023.

According to water resource department (WRD) officials, there were 18 breaches in the western part (6.2 km from the Korampallam shutters to the bridge on Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi road) of the odai, and a few others on the stretch flowing in the eastern part (6km from the bridged on Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi road). The east Thamirabarani and Korampallam river basin division has allotted Rs 5.91 crore to strengthen and plug the breaches in the western part, and Rs 12.5 crore for raising the bunds of the entire stretch. The eastern part is being strengthened by the CSR funds, said the official.

Following severe outcry by the farmers of Athimarapatti, Kalangarai and Korampallam regions, the district administration stressed WRD and Public Works Department (PWD) to take necessary action. During a site inspection on September 5, Collector K Elambahavath found that four major breaches on the odai were not fixed, contrary to the claim of the officials. The collector further instructed the officials to build the bunds with the savudu sand, and not with the clay and silt, which will be washed away easily.