5k litres of hydrochloric acid leaks from storage tank after freak accident in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Around 5,000 litres of hydrochloric (HCL) acid flowed on to the road following an accident at Sakthi Sundar Acids (P) Ltd, a bulk distributor, situated at LIC Colony near SIDCO estate in the city around 3 am on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

Sources said, a valve in the storage tank got damaged after a worn out wooden reaper from the roof of the plant fell on it. As a result, acid stored in the tank flowed on to the road for 200 metres.

Fire and rescue service personnel neutralized the acid by spraying water and alkaline. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials and police inspected the plant.

The owner S Suresh has run the unit for over 30 years. “Only one house is situated at the place as it is an industrial area. No one was there as the unit was closed at the time of incident.

Due to the acid effect the people who stayed close to the unit complained of eye irritation, smell of acid hun g in the air for hours. The entire acid stored in the tanker leaked out,” said an official from TNPCB.