Pethikuttai forest in Tamil Nadu to get plot with four native grasses

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore forest division, with the help of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) Mettupalayam, will be setting up a model plot in Pethikuttai reserve forest in Sirumugai forest range with four native grasses.

The native varieties — Dicanthium aristatum (kurkkan pul (in Tamil)/brindle grass), Themeda triandra (karukalaip pul/kangaroo grass), Heteropogon contortus (sarkkarai pul/spear grass), and Cynodon dactylon (arugampul/Bermuda grass) — will be restored by clearing invasive species in the Coimbatore forest division.

The model plot will be set up with protection mechanisms including fencing and will be made out of bounds for animals.

Once the project is implemented across the division, it will help mitigate human-animal conflict as the native grasses will act as food for wild animals. Invasive species such Lantana camara, Prosopis juliflora and Parthenium hysterophorus will be cleared during the process.

Coimbatore has been witnessing frequent human-elephant conflicts, resulting in injury to humans and crop raids resulting in losses.

Prof K Bharanidharan, head of department of forest products and wildlife at FCRI, told TNIE that this is an iconic project as, unlike tree saplings, it is very difficult for grasses to grow once planted, and requires skill and training. “We have given training to the staff already and we are using their skills at the demonstration plant.

The staff will visit the field and use up to four to five propagation techniques. We will then identify which grass emerges more successfully than others. This model will be helpful for the field-level staff to gain more knowledge. Palatable grasses are liked by herbivores such as elephants, gaur etc.,” he said.

“We have already received approval from the conservator of forest, Coimbatore circle, S Ramasubramanian, and DFO N Jayaraj in this regard. The grasses will have wholesome nutrient value and will be easy to propagate,” he said.

The grassland restoration project is called ‘Meipulam’ which was implemented under Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response, headed by the chief project director and principal chief conservator of forests I Anwardeen.