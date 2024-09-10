Investigating officer changed after Pocso case victim’s parents allege assault by cop

CHENNAI: In the wake of a Pocso case victim’s parents alleging that Anna Nagar AWPS Inspector Raji, who was handling the case, assaulted them, the investigation charge has been transferred to Koyambedu AWPS Inspector Umamaheshwari.

Police sources said the victim complained of severe stomach ache on August 29.

Her parents took her to a hospital and upon checkup, the staff told her parents that the child was raped. A case was subsequently registered at Anna Nagar AWPS.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said, “The parents have now made a serious allegation that the Anna Nagar AWPS inspector Raji assaulted them. So, it would not be right for the inspector to continue handling the case.”

Based on the order of P Vijaya Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, West, Greater Chennai Police, the case probe was handed over to Koyambedu AWPS inspector Umamaheshwari on Monday.

Though Sathish (31), a water can supplier, has been named in the FIR, he is yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was arrested under rape charge in the case. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board and later sent off with his parents.

When asked about the whereabouts of Sathish, named in the FIR, the senior officer said, that since it is a sensitive case, the police were not in a position to divulge more information. Further investigation is underway.