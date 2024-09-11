‘Renovation work on NMR not carried out on wetlands’

NILGIRIS: Officials from the Salem Railway division on Tuesday stated that the Udagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations would be renovated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme without disturbing their heritage aspects.

The officials issued a statement in this regard after reports in a section of media quoted a train enthusiast voicing concern that railways is carrying out construction work in the wetlands.

G Maria Michael, Public Relations Officer of Salem Division, Southern Railway, stated in the press release, “The construction activities were not carried out on wetlands and it would not have been possible for the railway engineers to construct the Nilgiri Mountain Railway on wetlands.

There are no wetlands and it has been confirmed by the Nilgiris district administration and their revenue records as well. Consequent to the shifting of the coach maintenance function to Mettupalayam, the areas earlier used as goods shed, maintenance, or stable lines, which are now vacant, are being used for the benefit of NMR users.”

“The works that are being carried out now in the railway land adjoining the Udagamandalam railway station pertain to the construction of a fencing or compound wall to protect the existing railway structures.

The existing structures will not be disturbed but only be renovated. The redevelopment works will enhance the visual appeal of these railway stations and will make them more beautiful,” he added.