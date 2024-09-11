Ukkadam flyover ramp ready, trial run begins

COIMBATORE: The state highways department on Tuesday started trial run on the Valankulam Road ramp towards Sungam of the Ukkadam Aathupalam flyover.

The flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 9.

The 3.8 km long flyover was constructed by the State Highways department at an estimated cost of Rs 481.95 crore. Only six out of the seven ramps were ready at the time of inauguration.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the State Highways Department said, “A majority of the ramp works have been finished. Painting works are currently in progress. Trial run began on Tuesday and will be conducted for the next couple of days.

Once everything is successful, we shall open it for traffic. Also, the height difference between the two service roads near the flyover’s subway will be adjusted by constructing a slope between the roads.”