Tamil Nadu

Ultra-modern film city works to begin soon in Chennai

The minister said 152 acres has been earmarked for the project announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in January.
Minister MP Saminathan inspecting the places for establishing three new shooting spots on Wednesday
Minister MP Saminathan inspecting the places for establishing three new shooting spots on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Information Minister MP Saminathan on Wednesday said the works for establishing an ultra-modern film city at a cost of Rs 500 crore would begin at Kuthambakkam in Thiruvallur district. The minister said 152 acres has been earmarked for the project announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in January.

Saminathan said this after inspecting the places for establishing three new shooting spots to be established at a cost of Rs 39.33 crore and the renovated, airconditioned shooting spot in the MGR Film City in Taramani. He also instructed officials to complete the renovation works soon.

Minister MP Saminathan inspecting the places for establishing three new shooting spots on Wednesday
Modern film city worth Rs 540 crore to come up near Poonamallee in Chennai
Ultra-modern film city

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com