Endangered Flying Frog among 34 amphibian species spotted in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Nearly 85% of reptile and amphibian species recorded in two forest ranges in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) during the recent Herpetofauna Survey are endemic to the Western Ghats, with many restricted to the Anamalai sub cluster.

The first ever preliminary survey (September 3 to 5) was conducted at Akkamalai Grass Hill National Park in Valparai range and Kariyan Shola in the Ulanthy forest range coming under the Pollachi division of the ATR by a six-member team led by Valparai forest range officer G Venkatesh. It has identified 20 species of reptiles and 34 species of amphibians.

“The survey, aimed at documenting the diversity of reptiles and amphibians in these ecologically significant habitats, identified 20 species of reptiles and 34 species of amphibians.

In Akkamalai Grass Hill National Park, the team recorded 11 reptile species and 12 amphibian species, while the Kariyan Shola Part, surveyed on September 5th through day and night observations, yielded 9 reptiles and 22 amphibians,” said Venkatesh

Among the significant amphibian findings were the critically endangered Flying Frog (Rhacophorus pseudomalabaricus), and the Deccan Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus deccanensis), which thrives in moist montane forests and rivers.