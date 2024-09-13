Endangered Flying Frog among 34 amphibian species spotted in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Nearly 85% of reptile and amphibian species recorded in two forest ranges in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) during the recent Herpetofauna Survey are endemic to the Western Ghats, with many restricted to the Anamalai sub cluster.
The first ever preliminary survey (September 3 to 5) was conducted at Akkamalai Grass Hill National Park in Valparai range and Kariyan Shola in the Ulanthy forest range coming under the Pollachi division of the ATR by a six-member team led by Valparai forest range officer G Venkatesh. It has identified 20 species of reptiles and 34 species of amphibians.
“The survey, aimed at documenting the diversity of reptiles and amphibians in these ecologically significant habitats, identified 20 species of reptiles and 34 species of amphibians.
In Akkamalai Grass Hill National Park, the team recorded 11 reptile species and 12 amphibian species, while the Kariyan Shola Part, surveyed on September 5th through day and night observations, yielded 9 reptiles and 22 amphibians,” said Venkatesh
Among the significant amphibian findings were the critically endangered Flying Frog (Rhacophorus pseudomalabaricus), and the Deccan Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus deccanensis), which thrives in moist montane forests and rivers.
High-altitude microhylid species like the Uperodon montanus, and the endangered Cold Stream Torrent Frog (Micrixalusfrigidus), found only in the Anamalai subcluster of the Western Ghats, were also recorded.
Grass Hill National Park is home to the critically endangered Resplendent Shrubfrog (Raorchestes resplendens), an iconic species of the high-altitude montane grasslands.
Among the reptiles found in the Grass Hill National Park include the rare Three-lined Shieldtail (Platyplectrurustrilineatus), which has been recorded only four times since its discovery in 1867, with the last sighting in 2018 at Munnar. The survey also documented the Anamudi dwarf gecko,Cnemaspis anamudiensis, a gecko species with only two previous records, marking the first report since its discovery.
Additionally, the team recorded the newly described Cnemaspis anaimalaiensis (2024) and the Tailspot Shieldtail (Uropeltis caudoma-culata).
“The success of this survey which we conducted, underscores the richness of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve biodiversity and highlights the importance of continued research and conservation efforts to safeguard these species and their fragile habitats,” said K Bhargava Teja, deputy director at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.