Gate 9 at Chennai airport the ‘golden route’, finds probe

CHENNAI: A particular gate at the Chennai international airport has been identified by enforcement agencies as a “porous” route used by the ground handling staff of the facility to bring out gold, smuggled by carriers into India from abroad.

Gate number 9 at the Pallavaram side of the airport, which is used as the entry and exit point for vehicles of food contractors, fuel suppliers and cleaning staff, is often used by contract employees colluding with smuggling syndicates to bring out the gold, sources in Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs said.

“This was witnessed even last week, when airport toilet cart operator P Deepak and another staff member Petchi Muthu were arrested after they had passed through Gate number 9 with 2.2 kg gold worth Rs 1.5 crore, collected from a transit passenger who landed from Dubai,” authoritative sources said. Both were contracted by the ground handling company, AI Airport Services Ltd.

Sources confirmed this was not an isolated incident and multiple cases of gold smuggling where ground handling staff played a role have followed the same exit route. A recent comprehensive audit of loopholes used by smugglers at the airport by DRI and Customs had also flagged smuggling instances through this gate, stating that staff exiting from this gate were not being frisked properly.