Red Salute comrade, says Stalin; leaders condole Yechury’s death

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Thursday condoled the demise of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and recalled the late leader’s services to the country. Governor of Nagaland L Ganesan also condoled the death of the CPM leader.

“Veteran CPM leader’s impactful contributions to Indian politics will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers,” said TN governor in his message.

Expressing shock, CM MK Stalin said Yechury was a fearless leader whose commitment to justice was evident from a young age, as he courageously stood against the Emergency as a student leader. “His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations. Red Salute, Comrade!,” he added.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, in a statement, recalled that Yechury was born in Chennai in 1952 and had addressed many of the conferences of the Tamil Nadu unit. Recalling the late leader’s association with communist leaders across the globe, Balakrishnan said Yechury’s contribution in shaping up the INDIA Bloc was significant.

Yechury was arrested during the Emergency period. Balakrishnan said Yechury’s demise is an irreparable loss to the Left and secular organisations. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also recalled Yechury’s service to the country. At the state headquarters of CPM and CPI in Chennai, cadres of both parties paid homage to Yechury.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, DK president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MMK president MH Jawahirullah, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and MNM president Kamal Haasan condoled the demise of Yechury.