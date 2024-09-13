Controversial speech row: School education director submits report to TN chief secretary

CHENNAI: Following the controversial speeches delivered by self-proclaimed motivational speaker Mahavishnu at two schools recently, School Education director S Kannappan submitted a report to chief secretary N Muruganandam on Thursday.

After the speeches, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who participated in an event at Ashok Nagar Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, one of the schools where Mahavishnu spoke, had said that the school education director would submit a report identifying the root cause of the issue in a few days.

Subsequently, the director inquired the principal of Ashok Nagar and Saidapet schools, teachers, SMC members and other officials based on which the report was submitted.

The headmasters of two schools - Ashok Nagar Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Saidapet Government Model School - have already been transferred. Mahavishnu has also been arrested based on a complaint from an association for disabled persons and is in police custody.