ED arrests four from TN in cyber fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has made four fresh arrests in Tamil Nadu in a cybercrime case in which the accused allegedly posed as CBI and Delhi Police officers to dupe people of money worth crores.

Tamilarasan Kuppan (29), Prakash (26), Aravindan I (23) and Ajith (28) were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday from Pallipattu in Tamil Nadu, it said.

A special court sent them to four days of ED custody, the central agency said in a statement.

The arrests were made in the case registered in Bengaluru related to cyber fraud of Rs 2.6 crore, it said.

The agency had arrested four people in this case last month from Bengaluru and they continue to be in judicial custody.

"All the four accused (arrested on September 13) were involved in the incorporation of shell companies and opening of bank accounts, through which proceeds of crime generated from the cyber scam were laundered," the ED said.

The money laundering case stems from police FIRs filed in various states, apart from one filed by the cyber police in September in Jaipur.

As per the Rajasthan FIR, the ED said, the victim received a call from a mobile number with a person claiming to be calling from the "Bombay Customs office".

The victim was told that illegal goods were being sent abroad under their name and he was then made to make a 'fund legalisation' payment as a security to ensure that no money had been illegally earned by the victim.

Rs 2.16 crore was asked to be transferred by the fraudsters in three separate instalments into three different accounts provided by the caller, the agency said.

Subsequently, an individual who claimed to be a CBI officer contacted the victim, apart from another fraudster who claimed he was a DCP in the Delhi Police.