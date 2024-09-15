Apology row: Centre's respect for democracy exposed, says Seeman

MADURAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman said that Annapoorna hotel MD Srinivasan had asked the union finance minister a clarification about GST which has been affecting a lot of people in a democratic way, but he was compelled to apologise. This is condemnable and is proof of how the union government is protecting the principles of democracy and freedom of speech.
Seeman, who had come to Madurai for a party meeting, was talking to reporters on Saturday.
Criticising the union government for its alleged partiality towards Tamil Nadu, Seeman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the BJP would retrieve Tamil Nadu's rights on Katchatheevu, but did not care about the welfare of our fishermen.
When reporters asked about the VCK's anti-liquor conference to be held on October 2 in Kallakurichi, Seeman said he welcomes it and also added that the party should should take the same stand in the Assembly election 2026 alliance. Seeman also wondered why VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan did not invite PMK and BJP, especially when the former has always been raising its voice against liquor policy. On whether NTK had received an invite, Seeman replied in the negative.
He also urged Thirumavalavan to share power with the ruling party in the state. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given Deputy Chief Minister post to alliance party leader Pawn Kalyan. However, the story is different in Tamil Nadu. "When Karunanidhi was chief minister, he appointed his son MK Stalin as deputy chief minister. Now, Stalin might announce his son Udhaynidhi as deputy chief minister," Seeman said. He also asked whether nobody else apart from members of Stalin's family is suitable for the post.
When a reporter asked whether the DMK was allegedly preventing actor Vijay's political conference, Seeman said Vijay is a newcomer to politics and might face a lot of challenges. NTK has faced so many challenges and overcome them.
Condemning FDIs, Seeman said, "Our independence struggle was meant to send foreigners out of India. Now why should we invite them? Why did Ford leave Tamil Nadu, and why is it coming back? The firm wanted 4,500 litres of water for manufacturing cars, which is not possible in its country. Here, it can receive uninterrupted power supply, road facility, cheap labour and everything. I believe an economy based on agriculture will make us self-sustainable. The chief minister is merely claiming that the state has attracted `10 lakh crore foreign investments and created jobs for 31 lakh youth. In reality, engineering graduates and MBA graduates are forced to work in Tasmac outlets and as security guards owing to lack of employment."