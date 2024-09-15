Apology row: Centre's respect for democracy exposed, says Seeman

MADURAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman said that Annapoorna hotel MD Srinivasan had asked the union finance minister a clarification about GST which has been affecting a lot of people in a democratic way, but he was compelled to apologise. This is condemnable and is proof of how the union government is protecting the principles of democracy and freedom of speech.

Seeman, who had come to Madurai for a party meeting, was talking to reporters on Saturday.

Criticising the union government for its alleged partiality towards Tamil Nadu, Seeman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the BJP would retrieve Tamil Nadu's rights on Katchatheevu, but did not care about the welfare of our fishermen.

When reporters asked about the VCK's anti-liquor conference to be held on October 2 in Kallakurichi, Seeman said he welcomes it and also added that the party should should take the same stand in the Assembly election 2026 alliance. Seeman also wondered why VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan did not invite PMK and BJP, especially when the former has always been raising its voice against liquor policy. On whether NTK had received an invite, Seeman replied in the negative.