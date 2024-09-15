CM Stalin announces medals for 127 officers on Annadurai's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Chief Minister’s Medal (Anna medal) to be given to 127 officers and personnel in police and other uniformed services on the occasion of DMK founder C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary. The medal, given in recognition of outstanding devotion to duty, will be presented by the chief minister at a ceremonial parade to be held in due course.

Of the 127 awardees, 100 are from the police department, from the rank of head constable to superintendent; 10 are from the fire and rescue services department; 10 from the prisons and correctional services; five from the home guards and two from the fingerprint science unit in the rank of assistant superintendent of police.

Apart from these 127, two more personnel from the fire and rescue service department have been awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fire Services Medal of Gallantry Medal (Anna Medal) for bravery and dedication. The two men, S Manthirmoorthi, and A Ramachandran, fireman, both from the Srivaikundam Fire Station in the Thoothukudi rescued 448 people on the night of December 18, 2023 when floodwater breached the banks of Thamirabarani river and entered villages.