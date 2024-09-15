Special classes held despite education director’s order in Coimbatore government schools

COIMBATORE: In violation of the school education director’s order, special classes were held for students of Classes 10 and 12 in many government schools across Coimbatore on Saturday.

School education director S Kannappan on Friday announced that schools would have a holiday on September 14. Official sources said it was originally marked a working day in the academic calendar and the officer revised it as leave for administrative reasons. He asked the Chief Educational Officers to ensure that leave is provided in their respective districts. However, special classes were held at a few schools located at Vadavalli, RS Puram, Pollachi and Mettupalayam.

A teacher at a government school in Pollachi told TNIE that while schools were on leave on Saturday, officials of district school education departments orally urged HMs to conduct special classes. He said teachers had conducted special classes on Saturday, but only few students took part. Teachers already conduct special classes for Class 10 and 12 students to increase pass percentage, every Saturday, he added. A top official said the teachers conducted special classes of their own volition. He added that they did not force headmasters to conduct special classes and despite this, he will look into the matter.