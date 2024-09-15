Thiruma’s ‘power-share’ video post sparks speculation on poll alliance

CHENNAI: The VCK seems to have unofficially launched a campaign for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu with its president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan sharing a speech of himself advocating the need for “power-sharing” on social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday.
The video is seen as an indication of the party’s firmness to demand a bigger share in the DMK-led coalition in the 2026 assembly elections.
The short video, which was part of a speech he had made at a party function in 1999, came close on the heels of the recent controversy over his statement that he is open to AIADMK, the opposition party, participating in the liquor prohibition conference to be organised by the party next month.
The video was first posted and deleted twice in the morning, adding fuel to the speculations around its importance. Thirumavalavan, who was questioned by reporters in Madurai on the video, initially said that it might have been posted by the person managing his account inadvertently and the same has been removed. He, however, stressed that the demand for share in power has been VCK’s position for a long time.
However, later in the evening, the same video was reposted with a link to his full speech at the event. The speech reiterated VCK’s slogan from 1999: “Democracy for the last person! Power for the common people! A share in governance! A share in power!”
VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar downplayed the electoral significance of the video. “The full speech was uploaded to provide context to the leader’s statements and to emphasise the party’s enduring vision. There is no election on the horizon, so the video should not be viewed through a political lens,” he told TNIE.
However, party’s deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said both the Dravidian majors - DMK and AIADMK - have only around 25% of the vote share. “In the upcoming elections, accepting a coalition government is inevitable. Not only VCK, but other parties, including the communists, are likely to push for the same. The Dravidian majors will eventually have to agree,” he said.
A senior functionary said the demand for a coalition government is timely and necessary given the party’s growth. Highlighting that in 2016 and 2021, the vote-share difference between the two major coalitions was less than 5 %, another party functionary said, “In this context, any Dravidian party that embraces the idea of a coalition government will gain an advantage. The VCK has chosen the right moment to renew its political aspirations,” he said
Earlier in Madurai, a flag pole of VCK installed three days ago was removed by the officials for violation of rules, triggering a protest by party cadre in K Pudur.
A party functionary said, “VCK’s first flag pole was installed here in 1990. It was removed for road widening three months ago. Three days ago, we installed the flag pole. Unfortunately, the civic officials removed it yesterday (Friday night).” He added that after the agitation, officials approved its installation. The flag will be formally hoisted on September 20.
Flagpole removed, put in place after agitation
In Madurai, a flag pole of VCK installed three days ago was removed by the officials for violation of rules, triggering a protest by party cadres in K Pudur on Saturday. A party functionary said, “VCK’s first flag pole was installed here in 1990. It was removed for road widening three months ago. Three days ago, we installed the flag pole. Unfortunately, the civic officials removed it yesterday (Friday night).” He added that after the agitation, officials approved its installation. The flag will be formally hoisted on September 20.
(With inputs from Madurai)