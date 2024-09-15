Thiruma’s ‘power-share’ video post sparks speculation on poll alliance

CHENNAI: The VCK seems to have unofficially launched a campaign for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu with its president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan sharing a speech of himself advocating the need for “power-sharing” on social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday.

The video is seen as an indication of the party’s firmness to demand a bigger share in the DMK-led coalition in the 2026 assembly elections.

The short video, which was part of a speech he had made at a party function in 1999, came close on the heels of the recent controversy over his statement that he is open to AIADMK, the opposition party, participating in the liquor prohibition conference to be organised by the party next month.

The video was first posted and deleted twice in the morning, adding fuel to the speculations around its importance. Thirumavalavan, who was questioned by reporters in Madurai on the video, initially said that it might have been posted by the person managing his account inadvertently and the same has been removed. He, however, stressed that the demand for share in power has been VCK’s position for a long time.

However, later in the evening, the same video was reposted with a link to his full speech at the event. The speech reiterated VCK’s slogan from 1999: “Democracy for the last person! Power for the common people! A share in governance! A share in power!”

VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar downplayed the electoral significance of the video. “The full speech was uploaded to provide context to the leader’s statements and to emphasise the party’s enduring vision. There is no election on the horizon, so the video should not be viewed through a political lens,” he told TNIE.