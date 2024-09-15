Thoothukudi fishing vessels keep off sea as Kerala traders go on Onam break

THOOTHUKUDI: Mechanised fishing vessels at Thoothukudi fishing harbour are keeping off sea as Kerala traders are staying way from business due to Onam festival.

As many as 250 mechanised fishing trawlers venture into sea from Thoothukudi fishing harbour. However, the fishing vessels did not go fishing on Friday and Saturday, as traders from Kerala are keeping away from business since the Onam festival began. The Thoothukudi fishing harbour makes a business of `1 crore on a single day. A majority of the fish caught in Thoothukudi is purchased by the fish traders from Kerala.

A fisherman said ever since the Onam festival began in neighbouring Kerala, the arrival of traders gradually declined. As the trade of crores of rupees was affected by the festival, the Thoothukudi mechanised fishing vessel stayed onshore, he said.

"Fuel is one of the major expenses for the fishing vessel. If the fish caught is not sold at a good price, we will end up in a huge loss," said a vessel owner association leader.

However, the country boat fishermen continue go to the sea, which suffices the domestic needs of the coastal and the surrounding districts. As mechanised fishing vessels chose not to sail, the fish prices at local markets reached new heights.

An official from the fisheries department said fishermen are expected to be back to fishing from Monday after the Onam.