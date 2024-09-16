Congress councilwoman skips sessions over front-row seat dispute, stirs party tensions

Restricted access only

Nothing screams visibility, prestige, above all importance, like front-row seating. You may have skipped concerts with sold out front-row tickets and games without VIP rows. This senior Congress councilwoman, for quite a few months, has been a no-show at the Tiruchy City Corporation sessions, as she was not allotted a seat in the front row. The party’s internal tussle snatched away her spotlight, sources said.

Considering it a severe blow to her dignity, she has been skipping council sessions, generating a whiff of dissent among the concilmen. Many DMK councillors blamed their Congress counterparts, claiming they would take up the issue with the mayor if she ditches the next meeting. A senior leader said it would be tough if everyone considered the front-row seats as prestigious ones.

Department of indiscretion

It’s calamity after the storm inside Vellore Central Prison, as several high-flying prison officials have found themselves in the spotlight of departmental action. It is alleged that a life-convict, who was illegally made to do domestic chores, stole cash from an official’s house. But the question remains on why exactly would the official store cash inside a box? The scandalous acts of officials did not end there.

They had been discreetly gathering fingerprints through the local forensic department. Because, obtaining permission is just more paperwork, right? Once, their activities reached the ears of a former bigwig; he gave the forensic department a stern finger-wagging. Besides, stricken with a sudden bout of conscience, the department declared that convicts should not be made to do domestic chores. Allegedly, higher-ups are employing sanitary workers and low-ranking staff for the same. Because, someone’s got to do the dishes?