Free-for-all at Gandhipuram bus stand in absence of Checking Inspectors

COIMBATORE: Passengers boarding buses from Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand complain that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore region does not deploy Checking Inspectors (CI) to regulate buses and guide them during weekend and festival time when there is huge rush.

K Sandhiya, a college student who was boarding a bus to Karur told TNIE that she goes to her hometown every Friday.

“During the weekend and festive times, a large number of passengers reach the central bus stand to travel to their natives. While the buses enter the stand, both male and female passengers chase the bus to reserve seats and as soon as it comes to a halt, passengers rush into the bus without letting those de-boarding it get down. As a result, quarrels arise.”

“Besides, men get into the bus through the women’s side without allowing women to get into the bus. They also occupy the seats reserved for women. Most conductors do not tell male passengers to vacate the seats for women due to the crowd forcing women passengers who board the bus at the last moment to travel by standing for more than five hours amid the crowd. During such situations there are no CI’s or police personnel to regulate the passengers at the bus stand,” she added.

When asked about it, a conductor of a Mofussil bus in Coimbatore told TNIE that conductors don’t have the power to regulate buses or passengers at the bus stand. However, many conductors are regulating the passengers inside the bus. For instance, if a male passenger sits in a seat reserved for women, we do not allow them to sit there.

N Logu, Coimbatore consumer voice secretary, told TNIE that the top officials of TNSTC do not deploy a CI at the bus stand during the festive season and weekends.

However, some of the CIs that are deployed would just sit inside their office without doing their duty.

He added, “There are instances when women, children, and senior citizens cannot board the bus during crowds. Sometimes they also fall while attempting to board the bus. To ensure passengers’ safety, a queue system should be followed by deputing a police official under the CI’s supervision.”